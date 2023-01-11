United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Veronika Maine
Twill Midi Skirt
$269.00$134.50
At Veronika Maine
Designer's Notes Cut from a heavy cotton twill weave, this style is a reimagining of the summer skirt. Designed to sit on the waist, this skirt features topstitched panels which fall to a full A-line silhouette. For effortless summer dressing, wear over a knit tank and pair with strappy sandals. Product & Fit Details: Heavy cotton twill weave fabrication Waisted fit Wide belt loops Panelled, A-line silhouette Topstitch detailing Midi length finish Invisible zip closure at back Model wears a size 8 and is 178cm tall Made in China