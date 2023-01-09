United States
Lucky Brand
Twill Hooded Parka With Faux Fur Trim
$288.00$99.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care A faux fur trimmed hood brings rich warmth to a twill jacket that reaches just past your hips offering a cozy cocoon from biting cold temps. 30" front length, 33" back length Attached hood with faux fur collar Long sleeves Front zip closure with snap button placket Two hip slip pockets Shell: 100% cotton, faux fur: 52% acrylic, 48% modacrylic Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Model stats: 5'10" height, 32" bust, 25" waist, 36" hip. Item #7272543