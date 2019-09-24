The Gel Bottle

Twiggy

$19.00

At The Gel Bottle

100% Gel system; Highly pigmented for easy coverage; Non-shrink and Non-Yellowing; Up to 4 weeks long lasting formula; LED and UV curable; Fast soak-off removal; 5-FREE and non toxic. One bottle can achieve up to 110 sets. Twiggy is a courageous coral named after the cultural icon and swinging sixties model. As one of the first models to wear a mini skirt, she became synonymous with the garment, paving the way for fashion-forward women. Thanks, Twiggy, here's to breaking the mould.