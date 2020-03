Twenty Montreal

Twenty Montreal Active High Waist Shorts

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carbon38

Offered in their signature textured print, the Leopard 3D Active High Waist Biker Shorts from Twenty Montreal features a length that hits at the mid-thigh. Fully lined for coverage, these premium shorts offer a compressive fit making them ideal for workouts of any intensity yet elevated enough for your everyday wardrobe.