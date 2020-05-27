JINsoon

Tweety

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At JinSoon

TWEETY – A bright pastel yellow that mimics the color of the beginning of spring, Forsythia flowers, that inspire hope and happiness. Info about the collection: Celebrity manicurist, Jin Soon Choi, watched bright colors and vivid structures dance down the runway during spring/summer 2019 new york fashion week, and her mother’s origami creations instantly came to mind. jin’s mother started creating origami sculptures when she was 80 years old, and now, more than a decade later, her colorful and varied modular origami is more artistic, intricate, and nuanced than ever. to pay homage to her talented mother and her work, Jin united their art and brought the Mamagami collection to life. We believe that the nail polish should be as healthful and eco-friendly yet enduring as possible, therefore we slightly changed the ingredients to ensure that most of the JINsoon formulas are now 10-free and formulated without harsh chemicals such as Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde resin, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Triphenyl phosphate, Parabens, Lead but we are working on making sure that all our colors are going to be 10-Free in the near future. This color is 10-Free. - Long lasting formula with a chip-proof finish - Rich, lustrous color payoff with striking brilliance and intense shine - Rapid drying time - UV filter protection - Vegan friendly - No animal testing