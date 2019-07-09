DESCRIPTION
Multicolor brown and black tweed pant with chevron pointelle details all over. Fluorescent yellow tipping at leg opening. Elasticated waistband. Slim fit with stretch. Ankle length.
Yarns spun in Italy and Japan. Garment knitted in China.
Fabric content is 61% Cotton 29% Viscose 7% Nylon 3% Polyester.
Hand wash cold. Flat dry, do not hang.
GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS
WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE: 26.5"
OUTSEAM: 35"
INSEAM: 25"
FIT COMMENTS
Slim fit. Model is size S, wearing size S.
Model is 5ft 10; measurements are 31”-25”-36.5”