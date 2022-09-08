Mango

Tweed Miniskirt

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. Recycled polyester blend fabric. Tweed fabric. Textured fabric. Straight design. Short design. Medium waist. Inner lining. Zip fastening on the back section. Total look. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Skirts Short Material and washing instructions Composition: 44% recycled polyester,37% polyester,18% viscose,1% elastane. Lining: 55% polyester,45% viscose