NaanFurniture

Tv Mora

$473.51

PRODUCT INFO Width: 150 cm (59.1 inches) Depth: 35 cm (13.8 inches) Height: 45 cm (17.7 inches) Made of solid pine wood, raw, a very durable and resistant natural material that you can take care of by applying oil or wax. Designed and manufactured in Valencia, Spain. :) MEDITERRANEAN LATTICE Our star material, without a doubt are the doors of lattice, also called "fresquera". It has its origins in the tradition of the old furniture "fridge" of the Mediterranean, which maintained thanks to its highly functional design, fresh food inside. Our lattice is made entirely by hand by expertbanists and craftsmen of our land. When you take home one of our furniture, you also take a piece of Mediterranean history home. FURNITURE CARE For the conservation of the natural wood of your furniture we advise you: Clean the dust with a cloth or soft cloth. Use a very fine sandpaper or eraser for surface stains and small chafing. Avoid placing it under direct sun exposure and strong heat sources. For optimal protection we recommend using an oil, wax or varnish. With them you can retain both their original natural appearance and give it your own personal touch. NATURAL WOOD The origin of our materials is very important to us. Our wood is of sustainable origin, totally natural and of the best quality. We believe in the soul and warmth of the natural finish, the charm of the vein of solid wood and the possibilities it offers. We want you to fall in love with your furniture and give your own the last personal touch to its finish. SHIPPING TIME Your furniture will arrive to you within approximately 15 days. Although it's the time we need to produce, package and travel home, whenever we can, we'll get it a little :)