Urban Outfitters
Tuva Mirror Shelf
£139.00
At Urban Outfitters
Style No. 0560611450107; Color Code: 010 Display your favourite items and have a glace at your reflection with this mirror shelf. Features a curved puddle-shape that mounts to wall and secure wooden shelf ideal for storing trinkets and accessories. The perfect addition to your space. Content + Care - 40% MDF, 40% Glass, 20% Acacia wood - Wipe clean Size - L: 50.8cm x W: 57.2cm x H: 15.2cm
