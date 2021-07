Tushy

System

$306.00 $249.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tushy

Poop with the TUSHY Ottoman. Spray with the TUSHY bidet. Pat dry with TUSHY Stand & Tissues. Scrub your toilet clean with the TUSHY Brush. With the TUSHY System, every phase of your toileting experience is enhanced, leaving you completely satisfied, completely clean and completely guilt-free.