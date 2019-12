VEDA

Tuscan Printed Silk Dress

$478.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

This lightweight silk dress is part of a three piece Nicolette Mason x Veda Capsule Collection of extended sizes exclusive to 11 Honoré. The wrap silhouette is designed to work on various shape and is cut from a washed silk in the brand’s custom third eye print. The gorgeous mint green has a contrasting navy panel at the hemline, plus voluminous three quarter length sleeves. Wear yours with heeled sandals and a clutch for cocktail parties.