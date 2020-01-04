Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Mango
Turtle Neck Knit Dress
$59.99
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Ribbed knit fabric. Tailored design. Rolled neck. Long sleeve. Dropped shoulder seams.
Need a few alternatives?
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Braided Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Animal Print Sweater
$69.99
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Checked Structured Coat
$169.99
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Dresses
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted