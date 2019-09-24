Both my boyfriend's and my skin looked a little irritated immediately after, which is apparently normal. "Sometimes [your skin] gets a little red, but that's good, because it gets the circulation going," Kerr said on Instagram after demonstrating how she uses it. "Don't be alarmed!" I wasn't — yes, I have a mild case of pain-is-beauty — although I think my exact words after I removed it were, "Holy crap, that was intense!" The next day my skin was incredibly soft and glowed... and two days later, I went back for seconds.