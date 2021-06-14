TheLongestThread

Turkish Towel

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Our Basic towel is designed with elegant stripes and finished with hand-tied tassels. The towel comes pre-washed and pre-shrunk to ensure maximum softness and to maintain its original size. It's soft to touch, ultra absorbent, quick drying and sand resistant. • Materials: 100% Premium Turkish Cotton • Towel Size: 35'' W x 71'' L • Towel Weight: 13.2 oz • Hand Towel Size: 23'' W x 35'' L • Hand Towel Weight: 4.41 oz • Color: Black, Dark Gray, Gray • Absorbency: Ultra Absorbent, Quick Drying • Finish: Pre-washed for Softness and No Shrinkage, Hand-tied Fringes, Sand Resistant • Feel: Flat Weave, Soft and Robust Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.