JBL PURE BASS SOUND: For over 70 years, JBL has engineered the precise, impressive sound found in big venues around the world. These headphones reproduce that same JBL sound, punching out bass that’s both deep and powerful 50H battery life Listen wirelessly for 50 hours. Recharge the battery quickly in 5 minutes to gain 3 more hours of fun or fully in 2 hours. HANDS FREE CALLS AND VOICE CONTROL: Easily control your sound, manage your calls and trigger voice assistants from your headphones with the button on your earcup. LIGHTWEIGHT AND FOLDABLE DESIGN: Lightweight and compact foldable design makes these headphones always ready to travel everywhere you go. Your music, nothing else matters. Over-ear, super comfortable, powerful, the JBL Tune 760NC keeps the promise. The active noise cancelling blocks unnecessary distractions to let you focus on what matters, for up to 35 hours. Not enough? Get an extra 2 hours of juice with only 5 hours of charge. Lightweight and foldable to fit any adventure, the Tune 760NC can connect with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, so that you’ll never miss a call on your phone while watching a video on your tablet. Immediately paired to your Android device with a tap, the JBL Tune 760NC offers hands-free management of calls and your device’s voice assistant. To endlessly extend the fun, just plug the JBL Tune 760NC with the included detachable cable. Choose the color that matches your mood and have fun! you to never miss a call, it’s easy to see how the JBL TUNE 125BT headphones can become an essential part of your day-to-day music loving life.