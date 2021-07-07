Crocs

Tulum Sandal

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Crocs

Year-Round Summery Style Feel the warmth and joy of summer all year long with the new Crocs Tulum Collection of sandals and flats. This style features multiple soft Matlite™ straps arranged in a stylish asymmetrical design, and a strap around the heel keeps it from slipping off as you jaunt around town. Dress it up or dress it down — whatever you choose, you’ll feel pretty, elegant and summery no matter the weather. Enjoy!