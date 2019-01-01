Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Sanctuary

Tulip Hem Kick Crop Jeans

$99.00
At Nordstrom
Kick your denim up a notch in these stretchy cropped jeans styled with flared tulip hems for a comfy fit and flattering silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
The Best New Plus-Size Picks To Land At Nordstrom
by Ray Lowe