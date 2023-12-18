Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hats
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Tulip Hat
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Levi's
Need a few alternatives?
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Tulip Hat
BUY
$85.00
Levi's
lack of color
Paloma Sun Hat
BUY
$134.00
$149.00
lack of color
Lululemon
Women's Cinchable Wide Brim Bucket Hat
BUY
£48.00
Lululemon
Lanzom
Lanzom Wide Brim Beach Hat
BUY
$20.79
$29.99
Amazon
More from Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Tulip Hat
BUY
$85.00
Levi's
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Pleated Skirt
BUY
$105.00
Levi's
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Long Dress Coat
BUY
$295.00
Levi's
Levis x Barbie Ferreira
Second Skin Top
BUY
$55.00
Levi's
More from Hats
Molly Goddard
Andrea Beanie
BUY
$165.00
Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Bartlet Checker Knit Beanie
BUY
$80.00
Shopbop
Madewell
Brushed Cuffed Beanie
BUY
$50.00
Shopbop
Last
Oversize Beanie
BUY
$95.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted