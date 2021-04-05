Urban Outfitters

Tufted Dot Cotton Duvet Cover

$89.00 $61.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 46881579; Color Code: 020 Sleep on a cloud with this cotton duvet cover, accented with tufted dots allover. Made in a crisp cotton weave with fluffy, tufted dot embroidery along bottom edge, fully backed with flat cotton sheeting that's so soft against skin. Finished with hidden button closure along edge for easy removal to throw in the wash. Due to the unique dyeing process, the duvet you receive will showcase natural variance in hue and saturation from what's pictured here. Shams and duvet insert sold separately. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size Twin XL - Dimensions: 90”l x 66”w Full/Queen - Dimensions: 86”l x 86”w King - Dimensions: 96”l x 104”w