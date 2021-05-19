Not On The High Street

‘true Friend’ Paper Ranunculus Flowergram

£59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Posy Patou

PRODUCT DETAILS can be personalised Yellow Ranunculus blooms (Ranunculus asiaticus), a lasting and symbolic token of true friendship. The ranunculus flower has traditionally been connected loyalty and closeness, with yellow varieties in particular evocative of friendship. Along with being a symbolic way to express affection, these vibrant flowers will also bring joy to the home as a lasting reminder of of your appreciation. As a piece that can be treasured for years to come, this beautifully crafted piece is a sentimental and sustainable alternative to sending single-use cut flowers. Personalise your Flowergram card with a personal message, or simply let the symbolism speak for itself. The gift box includes a Flowergram Card which details the flower variety and symbolism. You can choose to personalise this with your own unique message. made from: Lovingly sculpted from paper and painted by hand. Colours and details are carefully built up using pastels, alcohol Ink, watercolour paint and pencil. Keep away from water and direct sunlight. Our products are creating using sustainably sourced natural materials from British suppliers. Lovingly sculpted from paper and painted by hand. Colours and details are carefully built up using pastels, alcohol Ink, watercolour paint and pencil. Keep away from water and direct sunlight. Our products are created sustainably using natural materials sourced from British suppliers. dimensions: 30 x 15 x 10cm product code: 955368 see more DELIVERY RETURNS