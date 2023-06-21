Moweek

Tropical Sunset Sea Led Neon Sign

Stunning Tropical Sunset - Amazing tropical island motif makes the perfect lighting decor for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, or any other space. Depicts sun setting over sea in a minimalist theme. Fabulous comforting colors in a space-friendly 12" x 12" size. Just right for hanging on a wall to create an impressive visual focus. Ideal for Girl's Room - Instant creative Ambient lighting for teen girl's room, dorm, apartment, or home. The special sunset design is the easy way to dress up a wall or entire room. Get ready for lots of compliments from friends and family as they snap pics for social media. Durable & Safe - The preferred LED design looks like expensive neon without the risk of cracks, ruptures, or gas escaping. Built of durable modern acrylic that is super strong while being quite lightweight. This weighs just 2.43 pounds and can be hung with small nails, hook, or other appropriate fastener. It will not heat up thanks to the special stay-cool design. Eco-Friendly USB Power - Simply connect to USB input or device to economically power. It's easy to adjust the brightness with buttons on the light. Get the ideal special lighting for relaxing after work, party, wedding reception, or romantic evening for two. It makes an inspired birthday, Mother's Day, Christmas, Valentines, or wedding gift idea. Many people are buying several to place around their home or business for improved exotic mood. Get yours while we have this very popular design in plentiful supply. It's selling fast after being recommended by home decor influencers.