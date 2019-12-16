Hasbro

Trivial Pursuit: Classic Edition

Gather your friends to play the trivia game that started It all! The Classic Edition of this Trivial Pursuit Game is the same gameplay you know and love, only with a 1980's retro appearance! Featuring classic gameplay and gameboard, this game contains 2,400 questions in 6 categories: Geography, Entertainment, History, Art and Literature, Science and Nature, and Sports and Leisure. Players move around the board answering questions. When a player lands on a category space, they'll earn the corresponding colored wedge if they answer the question correctly. The first player to collect 6 different colored wedges and answer a final question correctly wins!