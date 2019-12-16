Hasbro
Trivial Pursuit: Classic Edition
$24.99$12.59
Gather your friends to play the trivia game that started It all! The Classic Edition of this Trivial Pursuit Game is the same gameplay you know and love, only with a 1980's retro appearance! Featuring classic gameplay and gameboard, this game contains 2,400 questions in 6 categories: Geography, Entertainment, History, Art and Literature, Science and Nature, and Sports and Leisure. Players move around the board answering questions. When a player lands on a category space, they'll earn the corresponding colored wedge if they answer the question correctly. The first player to collect 6 different colored wedges and answer a final question correctly wins!