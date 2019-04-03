Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Ganni
Trekking Weave Shorts
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Trekking Weave Shorts
Featured in 1 story
Conquer Anything In These Comfort-First Outfits
by
Jennifer Mulrow
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tommy Hilfiger
Speed Silk Short
$230.00
$159.99
from
Tommy Hilfiger
BUY
DETAILS
Which We Want
Illissa Knit Shorts
$56.00
$27.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Diane von Furstenberg
Jen Shorts
$225.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Apricot Scallop Hem Shorts
$64.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Ganni
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted