Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Made By Dawn
Traveler Top
$142.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Made By Dawn
Shoulder-tie triangle top with ruffle trim and adjustable back straps in blue/silver tie dye fabric. - 80% Nylon, 20% Lycra - Made in the USA
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Reign Top
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Basic Swim
Dot Set
$100.00
$60.00
from
Basic Swim
BUY
Maaji
Nightfall Porto Reversible Bikini Top
£57.96
£46.37
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Magisculpt
Magisculpt Underwired Shaping Bikini Top
£20.00
£8.00
from
Simply Be
BUY
More from Made By Dawn
Made By Dawn
Sunburst Bottom
$127.00
$59.00
from
Made By Dawn
BUY
Made By Dawn
Petal 2 Top
$164.00
from
Made By Dawn
BUY
Made By Dawn
Petal 2 Bottom
$135.00
from
Made By Dawn
BUY
Made By Dawn
Faith Bikini Bottom
$135.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Swimwear
& Other Stories
V-cut Swimsuit
£49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
promoted
Iris & Lilly
Iris & Lilly Badeanzug
€22.99
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Iris & Lilly
Iris & Lilly Badeanzug Mit Tiefschnitt Rücken
€19.99
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Onia
Elena One Piece
$175.00
$131.25
from
Onia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted