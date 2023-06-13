Duvin

Traveler Buttonup Shirt Blue

$68.50 $54.80

The lightest cabana shirt in the world. Feeling is believing with this new signature Duvin fabric. Can machine wash and dry as normal without a worry. 4-way stretch and anti-wrinkle qualities will have it quickly becoming your new go-to shirt. Super Lightweight Stretch Fabric. Optimal for all day wear with max comfort. "The material, cut, shape after wash, packaging, design, instructions and care is all top quality" - Ryan J. 89% Polyester / 11% Spandex Lightweight Fabric Stretch Camp Collar Model is 5'9 165 lbs and wearing size Medium