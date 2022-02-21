Essentiel by Adele

Travel Size Moisture (1.7 Fl. Ounces)

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At Essentiel by Adele

ESSENTIEL MOISTURE provides potent nutrients every skin type needs to stay healthy and hydrated. Nourish your skin and pamper all parts of your face, hands, and body with this multipurpose antioxidant-rich botanical blend of essential oils and extracts. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, MSM, Coffee Berry, Raspberry Leaf and other exceptional ingredients that help restore your radiant glow. Indulge your skin and senses!