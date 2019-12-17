Bando

Travel Planner – Best Time

Going places? We wanna help you get there as smoothly as possible, so we made a planner that’s just for organizing all those travel plans! And we don’t mean to brag, but there’s a lot of really cool stuff in it—year-at-a-glance pages for the next three years, a glossy map page, a super handy language converter, packing lists, a place to jot down day-to-day plans, the cutest travel stickers, and postcards to send home! There’s actually even more, but we got tired of listing things. Get ready to have the most relaxing vacation knowing that all the details are sorted out in this planner.