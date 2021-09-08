Stanley Rogers

Travel Picnic Table

$58.80

Bring style and comfort to any picnic with the Stanley Rogers compact, portable picnic table Holds 1 bottle and 4 champagne or wine glasses Folds flat for easy transport and storage 48cm x 38cm x 25cm (standing height), made of rubberwood Designed in Australia Stanley Rogers Travel Picnic Table Delight any cheese aficionado with the new range of specialised cheese knives, accessories and Scandinavian designed serving platters from Stanley Rogers. Bring style and comfort to any picnic with our compact, portable picnic table. Holds one bottle of wine or champagne and four glasses safely off the ground. Perfect for the beach, outdoor cinema and picnics. Renowned for quality, craftsmanship and timeless style. Key features: Holds 1 bottle and 4 champagne or wine glasses Folds flat for easy transport and storage 25cm standing height 48cm x 38cm Designed in Australia Care instructions: Wash before first use. Handwash only. Use warm soapy water and a soft cloth, rinse and dry immediately. Do not submerge in water. Some foods may stain after prolonged periods, wash as soon as possible after use. Cleaning with scourer not recommended. Rejuvinate your board's natural appearance by rubbing vegetable oil evenly onto surface. In 1930, Stanley Rogers, a young charismatic entrepreneur, made his first mark by opening a small retail store on Elizabeth Street in the heart of Melbourne. While sharpening knives and repairing cutlery, Stanley developed a deep understanding of his customers’ needs and the technical nuances of premium cutlery. Today, Stanley Rogers retains the highest quality and craftsmanship, while our designers are committed to honouring Stanley’s timeless style.