Palm Trees & Pineapples

Travel Makeup Case

$22.85

Buy Now Review It

This on-trend, hard-sided travel makeup case is the perfect size to bring on long trips or simply to put in your handbag or gym bag for everyday use. CRUSHPROOF--The hard-sided case ensures that your valuable cosmetics are protected from the damaging effects of other heavy items. SPILLPROOF--The case is covered in a chic, printed vinyl pattern that can easily wipe clean. ORGANIZES--The inside cover has four elastic loops thoughtfully placed to hold brushes, lipstick tubes, pencils and more. STURDY & FUNCTIONAL--The gold zipper adds functionality with two sturdy zipper fobs. SIZED JUST RIGHT--The dimensions of the case are 19.5 cm long, 11 cm wide and 6 cm tall. The inside compartment is approximately 3.5 cm tall. The perfect size to carry with you every day and it fits just the right amount of items.