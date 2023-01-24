United States
Mejuri
Travel Case
$128.00
At Mejuri
Handcrafted in grain leather. Anti-tarnish microsuede interior lining. Case size: 4 x 4 x 1.4 inches. Metal zipper closure. Four necklace hooks with pocket. Six holes for earrings. Ring holder: 0.5 x 2 inches. Recommend for regular ring sizes. Custom monogramming optional and free of charge. Monogrammed items not eligible for return. Maximum of 3 letters, all uppercase. English only, no spaces or special other characters allowed.