Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Rokh x H&M
Transparent Mules
$249.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Isadora Strap Sandal
BUY
$64.95
$90.00
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Brian Atwood x Express
Rhinestone Ball Lace Up Heeled Sandals
BUY
$35.20
$88.00
Express
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
BUY
$94.00
$188.00
Lisa Says Gah
London Rag
Spruce Tie Up Block Heel Sandals
BUY
$35.69
$50.99
Macy's
More from Rokh x H&M
Rokh x H&M
Leather Double Waist Belt
BUY
$149.00
H&M
Rokh x H&M
Wool-blend Double-layered Coat
BUY
$419.00
H&M
Rokh x H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt With Gathered Detail
BUY
$84.99
H&M
Rokh x H&M
Asymmetric Dress With Layered Skirt
BUY
$249.00
H&M
More from Sandals
Rokh x H&M
Transparent Mules
BUY
$249.00
H&M
& Other Stories x Susan Fang
Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
BUY
£175.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories x Susan Fang
Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
BUY
£175.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories x Susan Fang
Crystal-embellished Leather Sandals
BUY
$279.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted