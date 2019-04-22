Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Mango
Transparent Earrings
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
One size (US) - Estimated shipment in 8 business days
Featured in 1 story
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tuleste
Market Mini Marabou Feather Pompom Earrings
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Eddie Borgo
Silvertone Pave Plume Earrings
$250.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Santos Hoop Earrings
$48.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
Monique Péan
Diamond, Aquamarine & Gold Earrings
$14119.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Mango
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Mom Slim Jeans
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Bow Short Dress
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Fringe Dress
$99.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted