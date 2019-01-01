Laura Mercier

Translucent Loose Setting Powder

A definitive cult classic, this fan favourite setting powder feels sublimely soft, setting make up without adding weight or texture. Applying to skin silky smooth, this invisible setting powder casts a flawless, skin-perfecting veil over the complexion while avoiding creasing and caking. Simply swirl your brush in the powder and sweep across the t-zone or under eye and watch this miracle worker blur pores, mattify and control oils as well as brighten and lift your look. We’re obsessed!