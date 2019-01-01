From LELO’s fun and funky sister-brand PicoBong comes the absolutely-everything-in-one vibe of your dreams: Transformer™!
It´s a rabbit vibe, a clitoral massager, a cock-ring, a G-spot stimulator, a prostate massager and more. It’s a double-ended vibrator. Or a vibrating double-ended dildo. Whatever you prefer, we’re not too fussy about labels. It’s the revolutionary PicoBong Transformer™, and it offers you millions of sex toys in one.
Body Safe | Near Silent | 10 Modes | Waterproof | Rechargeable