Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Picobong

Transformer

$129.00$64.50
At LELO
From LELO’s fun and funky sister-brand PicoBong comes the absolutely-everything-in-one vibe of your dreams: Transformer™! It´s a rabbit vibe, a clitoral massager, a cock-ring, a G-spot stimulator, a prostate massager and more. It’s a double-ended vibrator. Or a vibrating double-ended dildo. Whatever you prefer, we’re not too fussy about labels. It’s the revolutionary PicoBong Transformer™, and it offers you millions of sex toys in one. Body Safe | Near Silent | 10 Modes | Waterproof | Rechargeable
Featured in 1 story
The Sex Toy Deals You Need To Snap Up
by Sara Coughlin