The idea for Alohas came from four friends comparing notes - whenever they traveled outside of Spain, they were constantly asked where they had bought their traditional Menorcan avarcas. Inspired by Hawaii and crafted in Spain, Alohas are beach-ready sandals with a cause. The founders run the Step by Step Project, which aims to create a more sustainable world by using environmentally friendly practices and employing local workers to boost the Spanish economy.