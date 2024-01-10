Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Gucci
Trademark Ring With Heart Pendant
$290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gucci
Need a few alternatives?
Astrid & Miyu
Wave Crystal Ring In Gold
BUY
£65.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Cosmic Star Stacking Ring In Silver
BUY
£45.00
£60.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Gleam Crystal Band Ring In Gold
BUY
£65.00
Astrid & Miyu
This Story
9ct Gold Ribbon Ring
BUY
£470.00
This Story
More from Gucci
Gucci
Horsebit 1955 Cloth Shoulderbag
BUY
$2150.15
Vestiaire Collective
Gucci
Jackie Leather Handbag
BUY
$817.11
Vestiaire Collective
promoted
Gucci
Velvet Pumps
BUY
£795.00
Gucci
promoted
Gucci
Gucci Rhyton Leather Trainers
BUY
$693.01
Vestiaire Collective
More from Rings
PANDORA
Infinity Knot Ring
BUY
£35.00
PANDORA
eleven44jewelry
Gold Multifinger Ring
BUY
£155.70
Etsy
Rat Betty
Cancer Crab Ring
BUY
£145.00
Rat Betty
Sterling Forever
Cora Heart Signet Ring
BUY
$64.00
Sterling Forever
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted