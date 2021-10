New Balance x Staud

Track Jacket

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Staud

The Staud Track Jacket is a vintage-inspired batwing track jacket for women, made to bring style to your pre- and post-workout looks. Double-knit and fully lined, this jacket also boasts NB Dry technology to wick away moisture, helping to keep you comfortable. It features an elasticated hem and cuffs, an oversized fit, and co-branded silicone zipper pulls.