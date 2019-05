PBS Kids

Toy Produce Pick Up Shape Sorter

$10.39

Buy Now Review It

This wooden toy comes with a variety of produce that fit into the corresponding slots on the truck. Fruits and vegetables inclue grapes, tomatoes, a carrot, a banana, and more! Two drivers are also included in the set for imaginative play. Age Range: 18 months and up Matching toy and vehicle play set Includes 2 drivers