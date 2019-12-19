FZ Fantastic Zone

Touchscreen Fleece-lined Gloves

$10.99

Warm Material: 100% Acrylic and wool blend lining; One size fit most. Soft, comfy and warm wool lining is to make your hands feel warm. Simple fashion style and durable. Windproof Cuff: The design of knit cashmere blend elastic cuff of the gloves provides blocking out the wind and snow, keeps warm in all the autumn and winter. Hand Wash or Spot Clean Recommended! Please Try Not to Machine Wash or Brush Wash. Touchscreen Function: Equipped with touch screen function, fleece line gloves allow thumb, forefinger and middle finger to work on all touchscreen devices. Operate touch screens while wearing gloves, works on smart phones, tablet PCs etc. Thick & Warm Gloves for Occasion: A wonderful item for wearing in cold winter while running, cycling, hiking, skiing, snowboarding, skating, sledding, snowshoeing, camping, hiking or any outdoor sports and activities. Comfortable and High-quality solid color soft winter warm knitted gloves with excellent elasticity, stretches to fit most hands. Pair off with your favorite Outfit. Good Gifts for your family or lovers.