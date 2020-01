Samantha Pleet

Toto Blouse

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stature

A top that's begging for a picnic: the Toto Blouse from Samantha Pleet. A baby doll blouse in Pink and Purple check print, it features an all over elasticized smocked body, short puffed sleeves, and ruffle detail at hem. • Pullover style • 100% Cotton • Machine wash cold • Made in a fair trade factory in India