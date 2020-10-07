Matrix

Total Results So Silver Purple Shampoo For Blondes

$14.00 $9.10

Buy Now Review It

Amazon.ca Product Description Discover Color Obsessed So Silver, a purple shampoo for silver hair, grey and blonde hair that nourishes and enriches your hair strands for a magnificent hair color. Previously known as Color Care So Silver, this is a professional salon shampoo that cleanses and neutralizes unwanted brassy warmth and eliminates dull, yellow tones. This shampoo for color-treated hair illuminates highlights on blondes and adds a shimmering brightness for colored and natural hair ranging from grey to white shades. Unleash the full potential of this purple shampoo by combining it with the So Silver Hair Conditioner and the So Silver Mask for Silver Hair. MATRIX is a leading professional hair care and hair color brand worldwide. We aim to provide professional hairdressers and their clients with hair care and styling products that inspire creativity and deliver superior results. MATRIX is a leading professional hair care and hair color brand worldwide. We aim to provide professional hairdressers and their clients with hair care and styling products that inspire creativity and deliver superior results.