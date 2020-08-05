ChapStick

Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil

$4.99

At Ulta Beauty

ChapStick's Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil is a nourishing lip hydration moisturizer that enriches your lips with vitamin C, vitamin E, and omegas 3, 6, and 9. Nutrients and oils replenish lip moisture to hydrate lips and can help heal chapped lips - leaving you with healthy moisture and subtle shine - not sticky like a gloss. Use this lightweight, smooth gliding formula daily for smooth, beautiful, healthy looking lips with a natural, non- sticky feel. It provides advanced skincare that lips crave, leaving lips soft and healthy looking.