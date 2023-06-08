Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
ChapStick
Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil
$5.99
$4.87
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from ChapStick
ChapStick
Chapstick Original
BUY
$28.38
Amazon Australia
ChapStick
Chapstick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub
BUY
$9.99
Amazon
ChapStick
Chapstick Original
BUY
£4.14
Amazon
ChapStick
Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil
BUY
$4.99
Ulta Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted