Camille Rowe x Reformation

Torta Two Piece - White

$178.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Pairs well with PTO. This is a two piece set with a cropped top that ties in front and a midi length skirt. - Cap sleeve - Center back zipper on skirt - Center front tie - Cropped top - Easy fitting skirt - Midi length skirt - Slightly sheer skirt