Toro Canyon Organic Duvet Cover

The subtle texture woven throughout this mid-weight duvet cover honors the craft of weaving. Inspired by the techniques of mid century textile artists, this detailed weave moves weft yarns casually through the warp to create a textured hand-feel that’s reminiscent of the rock formations along Toro Canyon. Underside is backed with plain weave percale. Fastens with internal ties and coconut shell buttons Sham sold individually 100% organic cotton grown in India + woven in Portugal GOTS certified