Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Theory
Torina Donegal Longline Cardigan
$495.90
$329.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
50 Of the Best Buys From Nordstrom's Sale
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kowtow
Composure Cardigan
$228.00
from
Kowtow
BUY
DETAILS
Anyi
Abeto Long Cardigan
$400.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Wool-blend Cardigan
$99.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
BP.
Shrunken Boyfriend Cardigan
$59.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Theory
DETAILS
Theory
Pure Linen Classic Menswear Shirt
£275.00
from
Theory
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Classic Blazer
$495.00
from
Theory
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Whitney Suede Shoulder Bag
$355.00
$142.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Theory
Satin-jacquard Wide-leg Pants
£385.00
£193.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere V-neck
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted