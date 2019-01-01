Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Urban Outfitters

Torin Empire-waist Corduroy Dress

$59.00
At Urban Outfitters
Empire waist mini dress from Urban Outfitters. Made from corduroy in a classic empire-waist construction. Topped with a straight neckline + thick shoulder straps that lead to an adjustable Y-back. Finished with seamed panel detailing throughout.
Featured in 1 story
Grab These Fall-Flexible Summer Dresses
by Alyssa Coscarelli