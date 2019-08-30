Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
JINsoon
Top Gloss
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Barneys New York
High gloss nail lacquer that is long lasting with a chip-proof finish and a rapid drying time. This double patented formula delivers a long-lasting manicure with a rich and lustrous color payoff in a single coat.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Gel Envy Diamond Top Coat
$7.99
from
Revlon
BUY
DETAILS
Zoya
Fast Dry Drops
$16.00
from
Zoya
BUY
DETAILS
Jin Soon
Holiday Toppings Set
$48.00
from
SpaceNK
BUY
DETAILS
CND
Vinylux Weekly Top Coat
$9.94
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
More from JINsoon
DETAILS
JINsoon
Jinsoon Nail Polish In Hope
£14.85
£10.52
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
JINsoon
Nail Polish In Hope
$12.99
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
JINsoon
Koi Nail Polish
$18.00
from
JinSoon
BUY
DETAILS
JINsoon
Nail Polish In Absolute Black
$18.00
from
Jin Soon
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted