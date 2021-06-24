Refinery29

Toni Ombre Slub Throw Blanket

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 60 Inches (L), 50 Inches (W) Weight: 2 Pounds Textile Material: 100% Cotton Textile construction: Knitted Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82346438 UPC: 735732772665 Item Number (DPCI): 067-10-9531 Origin: Imported Description Get cozy and add a splash of color to your bed, couch, or favorite chair with the Refinery29 Toni Ombre Cotton Slub Fringe Throw. This warm knit throw has fringe tassels and a dreamy ombre design that gradually fades from bright white to one of three contrasting color options. This modern throw doubles as an eye-catching decorative accent to spruce up any room and a cozy, lightweight layer you can enjoy cuddling up to year-round. The throw is woven from 100% cotton slub materials and measures 50 x 60 inches. You can keep the decorative throw looking and feeling fresh by spot cleaning it with a damp washcloth as needed.