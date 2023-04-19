Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Staud
Tommy Bag
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
La Redoute
Naturalle Soft Woven Jute Basket Bag
BUY
£46.00
La Redoute
Staud
Tommy Bag
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Vince Camuto
Teddy Shoulder Bag
BUY
$144.99
$178.00
Vince Camuto
Edas
Mini Yshaia Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$310.00
Nordstrom
More from Staud
Staud
Tommy Bag
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Staud
Off-white Billie Wedge Heeled Sandals
BUY
$270.00
SSENSE
Staud
Ombré Floral Tie-strap Gown
BUY
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Staud
Palm Bag
BUY
$295.00
Shopbop
More from Shoulder Bags
La Redoute
Naturalle Soft Woven Jute Basket Bag
BUY
£46.00
La Redoute
Staud
Tommy Bag
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Vince Camuto
Teddy Shoulder Bag
BUY
$144.99
$178.00
Vince Camuto
Edas
Mini Yshaia Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$310.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted